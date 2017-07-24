Bebe Rexha has a crush on Chris Martin.

The 27-year-old singer has admitted she's a huge fan of the Coldplay frontman, revealing she loves his ''cute'' appearance, his charming personality and his music.

She shared: ''Chris Martin is so hot. He's cute, first of all, but second of all I'm a big fan of his music and what I'm learning is it's not all about looks. It's about personality.''

Bebe also revealed that Chris' age, 40, wouldn't discourage her from dating the musician, who was married to actress Gwyneth Paltrow from 2003 until 2016.

She said: ''He doesn't look 40, and that's the main thing.''

However, the Brooklyn-born star has insisted she would never dress in a provocative manner just to impress a man.

Bebe is known for wearing some eye-catching outfits, but claims she only tries to please herself, rather than any would-be romancer.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper, the pop star explained: ''I don't ever dress up sexy for men. If I want to wear something hot, I will.''

And Bebe claimed that her single-mindedness has earned her the admiration of her fans.

The blonde beauty said: ''Girls like that: someone who says, 'This is who I am, I'm a strong woman, I did it the right way.'

''I write my own songs, no one's sitting there creating a pop chick. They need to know they can do it too and that anything is possible.''

Despite this, Bebe is still careful not to upset her grandmother with her revealing attire.

She explained: ''We have a rule that if my grandmother can't watch my music video, then it can't come out.

''My dad is sometimes not happy with it but as long as I don't flunk the grandmother rule, it's OK.''