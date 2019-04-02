Bebe Rexha thinks women should embrace their sexuality in any way that is comfortable to them.

Giving a talk at the London College of Music to students about her 'Women in Harmony' initiative the 29-year-old singer advised the young ladies in attendance that wearing a ''a push up bra'' or ''something sexier'' is fine as long as ''it feels natural to you'' and is something you are doing for yourself.

She said: ''What I would say to younger females is that if it feels natural to you and you want to wear a push up bra or wear something sexier - you should wear it because it makes you feel good, but it has to feel comfortable to you.''

Bebe's 'Women in Harmony' initiative is an event founded by the musician which has taken place in both Los Angeles and London and aims to enable female creatives in the music industry to help and support each other, encouraging conversation and collaboration amongst them.

The other stars to get involved in the project include Rita Ora, Noah Cyrus, Charli XCX, Nicole Scherzinger and Ray BLK and the 'Say My Name' singer explained that part of the initiative is to encourage women in the industry to work together, rather than be in competition.

She said: ''It's like, I've been told 'she's signed to your label so she's your competition' - nobody is your competition but yourself. There's enough room for all of you guys.

''I created 'Women in Harmony' to bring women together in an industry where they are not equal, and they should be.''

The 'I'm A Mess' hitmaker went on to speak about being signed to a major record label and believes that an artist becomes a commodity once they are part of a large record company's roster.

Speaking at the University of West London, Bebe added: ''When you're signed to a record label you are a product. So if you're not selling or making money for them then they don't care, you are a product. That's when it gets hard because you are a human.''