Bebe Rexha has dished out some advice to a body-shaming troll.

The 'I Got You' hitmaker shared a stunning picture of her backstage on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in a black gown on Saturday (19.10.19) before she performed her ''empowering'' new single 'You Can't Stop The Girl'.

She captioned the Instagram snap: ''I've always wanted to do an Ellen solo performance and doing it for an empowering song was amazing. I'm so grateful. #YouCantStopTheGirl (sic)''

And when one user told her she needs to ''lose weight'' in the comments section, Bebe proceeded to tell them that they need to ''work on'' their own ''self hate''.

The troll wrote: ''Wow ... you need to lose weight'', and Bebe replied: ''no you need to be more accepting and work on your own self hate. (sic)''

The 30-year-old singer has been outspoken about body shaming and ageism in the music industry, and has previously called out designers for refusing to dress her for the Grammys because of her size, as well as recently slamming a music executive who told her she was ''too old to be sexy''.

And the 'I'm A Mess' hitmaker recently said she is doing her best to ''ignore'' what critics say about her, although she does still get ''insecure sometimes''.

She said: ''You gotta ignore the body shaming. I just feel like now we're in such a different landscape, especially for women. It doesn't matter what your size is, it doesn't matter what your age is. I get insecure sometimes. I'm human just like everyone else.

''It gets tough because, at the end of the day, I am in the public eye and if you complain about it, then it just doesn't seem right. It's a blessing for me to be doing what I love, and when I speak out about, you know, if it's age or sizing, it's not been that I'm the first to do it, I'm just not scared.''

Since making an Instagram post about the unnamed executive in August, Bebe has received support from fellow singers who have been through similar experiences, and says she can't believe how widespread the issue is.

She added: ''It's been happening for years and years and you would be surprised by the amount of artists and females that have been hitting me up, or you know - Taylor [Swift] commenting on my pictures and Demi Lovato.

''There's people texting me - even songwriters and artists and executives - that have been going through a lot of stuff all their lives and I'm just speaking out.''