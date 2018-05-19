Bebe Rexha felt ''disrespected'' when she was slammed for her new song 'Girls'.

The 28-year-old singer landed herself in hot water with many sex rights activist last week after the lyrics on her new track, which she worked on with Cardi B, Carli XCX and Rita Ora, were accused of being ''dangerous and belittling''.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly magazine, Bebe said: ''My sexual life is nobody's business. But we're singing a song about kissing girls and that remains true to who I am. It's the life that I live and it's honest to me. The question of whether (the song) was true to us was completely dismissed. People automatically went for the negative instead of saying: 'Well maybe these girls do kiss girls, maybe Bebe is bi.' You don't know about my sexual orientation, so I felt disrespected.

''I've kissed girls, you know what I mean? And I don't do it because it's fun or whatever. Do you have to be fully lesbian to put out a song about kissing girls? What if you're bi? Isn't the point of being supportive of the LGBTQ community that you can love whoever you want and everything is fluid and non-judgmental?''

The foursome have been accused of using controversial lyrics in a bid to chase a hit. However, Bebe said: ''That would be pretty f**ked up. And I'd agree with where the critics are coming from (in that case). Everybody can have their own opinion.''

Although Bebe doesn't think there's anything wrong with the song, Rita has issued an apology and is adamant she never meant to ''hurt anyone.''

She said: ''Hello everyone reading this. Girls was written to represent my truth and is an accurate account of a very real and honest experience in my life. I have had romantic relationship with women and men throughout my life and this is my personal journey. I am sorry how I expressed myself in my song has hurt anyone. I would never intentionally cause harm to other LGBTQ+ people or anyone. Looking forward, I hope that continuing to express myself through my art will empower my fans to feel as proud of themselves as I'm learning to feel about who I am. I'm ever thankful to my fans for teaching me to love myself to matter what. I have strived to be a contributor to the LGBTQ+ community throughout my entire career and always will be.

''Love, Rita. (sic)''