Bebe Rexha says the release of her debut album feels as though she's ''giving birth'' to her first child.

The 27-year-old singer/songwriter has seen the unveiling of her LP 'Ain't Your Fault' pushed back but that's only because she wants the tracks to be perfect.

Although she is excited for her record to come out, Bebe - who features on David Guetta's 'Hey Mama' and G-Eazy's 'Me Myself & I' - admits she is wary of people's reactions to the songs because the lyrics are ''extremely personal''.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, she said: ''I have put absolutely everything into my album. I feel like it's been such a long journey to get here it is like giving birth to my first child and I want to make sure I did everything right. It's extremely personal, I did not hold back, I talk about everything from ex-boyfriends to friends, and growing up in LA. I'm very insecure and I tend to hold things close to my heart, the album is purely about me and my experiences so that's a huge thing. I do believe in myself it's just that everyone will judge me on this and that's hard, I've not played it to many people, I tend not to want to show it off before it's out. I just really want to make sure it's the best I can possibly do.''

The 'No Broken Hearts' hitmaker is starting her pop career later in life then man of her peers.

However, Bebe thinks the fact she is older and making an attempt to top the charts is a good thing because she knows who she is an artist and is in a better position to cope with the pitfalls of fame.

The blonde beauty - who hosted the MTV European Music Awards in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in November - explained: ''It must be so hard trying to figure yourself out in this industry. Justin Bieber has hit rock-bottom with everyone watching him that is just so tough. And it's terrible to say but he's been around for years and this is the first time I respect him for his artistry.''