Bebe Rexha has collaborated with Pete Wentz again.

The 30-year-old pop star previously worked with the Fall Out Boy bassist as a singer in his group Black Cards and she enjoyed recording with him so much, they have teamed up for a forthcoming new project.

She told Britain's Cosmopolitan magazine: ''I loved working with Pete and being in the Black Cards taught me a lot. It was a fun and exciting time.

''I've actually been working with Pete on something new, so keep an eye out for that.''

Before she became a household name, Bebe wrote songs for other artists and recognised that giving away tracks such as 'The Monster' - which was recorded by Eminem and Rihanna - would help with her own career.

She said: ''When I heard Eminem was interested in 'The Monster' and they wanted Rihanna on the hook, I knew I had to give the song away for people to take notice of me.

''We didn't meet until we performed it at Coachella [in 2018]. He's very chill and down to earth.''

When she finally released her own music, the 'I'm a Mess' singer admitted she felt very ''nervous'', as well as excited.

She said: ''I was nervous because I was putting a little piece of myself out into the world for people to judge, but I was also super-excited as I was proud of the music I had made and where I was at creatively.

'''Pt 1' is my favourite of the two 'All Your Fault' Eps that I released.

''I couldn't choose a favourite collaboration or collaborator - they have all been great for different reasons.''