Bebe Rexha can't wait to hang out with ''brother'' figure Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra on The Jonas Brothers' 'Happiness Begins Tour'.

The 'Call You Mine' singer is set to support the 'Sucker' hitmakers on the extensive run, which kicks off on August 7 in Miami, Florida, and she is looking forward to spending time with Nick - who she has been close friends with since she opened for him on his solo tour in 2015 - the 'Baywatch' actress and Joe Jonas and his 'Game of Thrones' actress wife Sophie Turner.

Asked if Nick is like a sibling to her, Bebe exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Absolutely. I went on tour with him when he released 'Jealous' and it was a huge success for him and he asked me to open up his tour. It was a really special moment.''

The 29-year-old pop star hasn't met the third Jonas Brother, Kevin Jonas, but she knows it's going to be a lot of a fun.

She continued: ''I've met Joe before but I haven't met Kevin. It's going to be a really cool environment.

''We get to hang with the families. I get to see Sophie Turner, I love 'Game of Thrones', and Priyanka Chopra ... Seriously! It's going to be sick.''

Before she kicks off the long tour, Bebe will be performing at Isle of MTV Malta on July 9, and she has hinted that she could give 'Call You Mine' its live debut at the concert.

On the possibility, she said: ''Maybe, yeah. That is a good Idea I haven't though about that.''

Isle of MTV Malta 2019 premieres 1 August at 9pm on MTV UK.