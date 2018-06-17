Bebe Rexha says anxiety is an ''everyday battle''.

The 'Meant to Be' hitmaker has opened up about suffering with anxiety since she was a youngster, and admitted she often cries and has her own therapist to help her deal with the pressures of the ''crazy'' lifestyle she leads.

In an interview with Teen Vogue magazine, she said: ''I cry a lot. It's tough. I have my own therapist and I have people I talk to. It's an everyday battle, I feel.

''I don't wanna feed into it, but my lifestyle is so crazy. When I first went to my first year of college, I was so intense. I didn't know how to handle it and be around people.

''I was super anxious all the time. I was anxious when I was a little girl, I just didn't know what it was. Finally, when I figured it out, I was like, 'Oh. Finally, I understand. I have anxiety.'''

The 28-year-old singer - who releases her new album 'Expectations' on June 22 - says that she has always struggled with the idea of being ''accepted'', but that people have been able to relate to her the most when she has been going through a tough time with her ''fears and ''insecurities''.

She explained: ''I've always had fear and anxiety [about] wanting to be accepted.

''But when I've shined the most and people have related to me the most, was when I was able to not eliminate those anxieties, or those fears, or insecurities, but to kind of just push through them.

''Obviously, they always come back. They're never gone. But now I'm able to face them head on.''

Bebe says the thought of releasing her debut album, is a ''whirlwind'' of emotions.

She said: ''One day I'm happy and listening to it nonstop. Next day, I want to hide inside. I want to go into my room and hide under my blanket.

''It's just such a whirlwind. Such a roller coaster.''