Bebe Rexha has announced her long-awaited debut album will be released this June.

The 'I Got You' hitmaker took to Twitter on Monday (09.04.18), to reveal 'Expectations' will be available to pre-order this week ahead of its release on June 22 via Warner Bros. Records.

In a series of tweets she teased: ''#ExpectationsIsComing ... My Debut album ''Expectations'' our for pre-order this Friday April 13th. (sic)''

The pop star - who was previously the singer in Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz side project Black Cards - has released a string of hit singles since emerging in 2014 with the song 'I'm Gonna Show You Crazy' and penning 'The Monster' for Eminem and Rihanna.

Bebe teamed up with Louis Tomlinson and Digital Farm Animals on last year's 'Back to You' and most recently 'Push Back' with Ne-Yo and Nicki Minaj.

The 'Hey Mama' singer recently admitted she hates working inside creative ''boundaries''.

The 28-year-old singer doesn't enjoy being pigeonholed as a musician, and also admitted she didn't relish writing for other artists who were asking her to produce a very specific, radio-friendly sound.

She shared: ''Back in the day everything was so specific to the 'type'

of artist you were.

''This is what you look like, this is what you sound like, it was like boom-boom-boom. Being a writer at the time, it was actually hurtful because people would be like, 'Wow you're stuff is too everywhere, who are you?'''

She also confessed to experiencing some frustrations when she's been asked to pen songs for other stars.

Bebe explained: ''When I was just doing songwriting they would send me sheets, and they would say things like, 'This artist is looking for this, there's a new girl group and they're looking for something that sounds like Rihanna meets Christina Aguilera and Coldplay, or whatever, and we want this type of vibe.' But I don't like boundaries.''

Meanwhile, Bebe previously claimed her single-minded attitude and ability to write her own hits has earned her the admiration of her female fans.

She reflected: ''Girls like that: someone who says, 'This is who I am, I'm a strong woman, I did it the right way.'

''I write my own songs, no one's sitting there creating a pop chick.

They need to know they can do it too and that anything is possible.''