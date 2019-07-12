Bebe Rexha and Jax Jones' new single is about female empowerment in the bedroom.

The 29-year-old singer has teamed up with the producer on sultry song 'Harder', and he has revealed he wanted to urge men to step up their game after hearing a statistic on dating show 'Love Island' about how few women are satisfied with their love lives.

Jax told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: ''This is my most empowering song. I am shouting out to the ladies on this song, 'When you're in the bedroom, you have to make sure you get yours.'

''I heard a statistic recently that, like, 40 percent of women fake it yeah. That was on 'Love Island'. Oh my days, I am quoting 'Love Island'. But I'm telling the lads you have to put your grafting boots [on] and make it work.''

'I'm A Mess' hitmaker Bebe agreed with the message of the track, although she pointed out the message can be applied to a relationship in general, rather than a focus on the ''sexual'' side.

She explained: ''Yes. It's empowering. I am saying when it comes to love, you'd better love me harder. It doesn't always have to be sexual, it can be in a relationship too.

''It means something but it's fun too. Those are the best songs when there's some depth to the record. For me, the essence is you have to step up or get the f**k out.''

The new song will be featured on Bebe's as yet untitled second album - the follow up to last year's debut LP 'Expectations' - and she recently revealed the record as a whole will carry a similarly inspirational vibe.

She told BANG Showbiz: ''Absolutely. Everything I have been writing now is very empowering and in-your-face and I am really excited about it.''