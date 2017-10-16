Legendary rock group the Beatles are making £67,000-a-day from a company that shut 50 years ago, financial figures have shown.
The legendary rock band - which featured John Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr - formed Apple Corps in 1968 to manage their affairs and the firm has announced a turnover of £24.4 million for the year ending January 31.
Apple Corps is owned by the two surviving members of the band, Sir Paul and Ringo, as well as George Harrison and John Lennon's widows Olivia and Yoko Ono.
Accounts from the firm have revealed that each party was paid as much as £2.97 million in ''aggregate fees for promotional services, name and likeness'' for the 12-month period, according to the Daily Mirror newspaper.
What's more, the company's profits increased from £3.9 million in 2016 to £5.7 million.
Apple Corps' continued financial success is made all the more impressive by the fact it doesn't even own the Beatles back catalogue of songs, but has instead been reliant on other revenue streams, including making £10 million from the 2016 documentary 'The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years'.
Meanwhile, Sir Paul recently admitted he's adopted a more professional attitude towards touring over the last few years.
The 75-year-old icon shared: ''Probably the most important thing to do on the road is exercise and eat right. There are people who exercise 10 times the amount I do, but I just do enough. I just do what feels good, and it keeps me in some kind of shape.
''When I was a kid, I used to hate P.E., physical exercise. I used think, 'Oh, it's so boring.' And in the Beatles, you wouldn't have caught us doing that. We were young; we didn't have to think about that. It just wasn't in the repertoire.
''But nowadays it is, and a lot of people who didn't ever go to the gym now go and enjoy it. And there is a good feeling when you feel like you can accomplish stuff without falling over.''
