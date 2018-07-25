Portugal. The Man covered Metallica, The Beatles, Pink Floyd, T-Rex and The Rolling Stones at their gig in London on Tuesday (24.07.18).

The 'Feel It Still' hitmakers delighted their audience at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town when they opened the show with the heavy metal legends' 'For Whom the Bell Tolls', before launching into Pink Floyd's classic 'Another Brick in the Wall Part 2', which segued into their own 'Purple Red and Blue'.

And the Alaskan six-piece paired a number of their other songs with some classic tracks, teaming 'Creep in a T-Shirt' with T-Rex's 'Children of the Revolution' and 'Atomic Man' with Rolling Stones' 'Gimme Shelter'.

The group ended their set with 'Sleep Forever'/'Smile' and The Beatles' 'Hey Jude' before returning to the stage for an encore

of 'Evil Friends' / 'Day Man', 'So American' and 'People Say'

The biggest cheer of the night was reserved for 'Feel It Still', which had the audience dancing along despite the sweltering temperatures inside the Forum, as did the likes of 'Modern Jesus' and 'Live In The Moment'.

The band were largely silent on stage, having admitted they are ''useless at stage banter'' but had spoof messages displayed on large screens behind them, which included: ''THANK YOU FOR BUYING (OR STEALING) OUR NEW ALBUM'', ''WE LOVE PLAYING [CITY NAME]'' as well as ''WHO SAID WE WERE A REAL BAND ANYWAY?''

They'd been introduced to the audience in a short video featuring animated cult characters Beavis and Butt-Head, who hailed the group as ''greater than The Beatles, greater than the Rolling Stones, greater than Supertramp!''