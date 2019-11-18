The Beach Boys will play a special show at the home of the Chelsea Pensioners in West London next summer.

As part of the 'Live At Chelsea Concert Series 2020', Mike Love and co will perform at the outdoor event held at the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea on June 14, 2020.

The 'Live At Chelsea Concert Series' returns for its sixth year, and has previously seen the likes of Sir Tom Jones, James Blunt, Kaiser Chiefs, Rufus Wainwright, Ludovico Einaudi, Simply Red and Belle & Sebastian perform for the pensioners and audience members.

A portion of the ticket sales from the event is donated towards the care of the Chelsea Pensioners, as well as, the maintenance of the Grade I listed site, which has provided care and comradeship to ex-military personnel since 1682 when it was founded by King Charles II.

Tickets for the UK exclusive concert will go on sale on Friday (22.11.19) at www.liveatchelsea.com.

More acts will be announced for the series in due course.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Mike has been nominated for induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020.

The 'Wouldn't It Be Nice' co-writer joins the likes of OutKast, Mariah Carey, Patti Smith, The Neptunes, Journey, Eurythmics members Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart, and the Isley Brothers, in receiving the nod.

The founding member of the legendary surf rock group - who along with his bandmates was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 - admitted he felt ''emotionally touched'' to have been nominated for the honour.

He tweeted: ''I am deeply honored for being nominated to the @SongwritersHOF.

''I have no words to describe how emotionally touched I am. I have so many loving memories of writing those songs & so much gratitude to those who have loved our music for so many generations. (sic)''