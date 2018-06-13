Beach Boys' Mike Love isn't interested in chasing chart hits.

The 'I Get Around' hitmakers' co-founder - who is joined by Bruce Johnston and Al Jardine in the legendary group - has revealed he's not influenced by his youngest daughter Ambha's taste, as he doesn't consider pop songs nowadays proper music.

The 77-year-old musician - who is married to Jacquelyne Piesen and has eight children; two with Piesen and six from his four previous marriages - told The Sun newspaper: ''My youngest daughter Ambha - we'll have a conversation and she'll go, 'This is a really great song, Dad'.

''I'll say, 'Well, actually it's not a song.

''It is literally a beat and the guy is rapping about whatever'.

''But I come from that old school of a melody and harmonies and chord progression.''

The Beach Boys - without original member Brian Wilson, Mike's cousin - recently teamed up with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on a new album - produced by Don Reedman and Nick Patrick - and are set to perform two nights at Hampton Court Palace in London on June 15 and June 16, and Mike says he still loves everything about playing live.

He said: ''It's not like we're forced at gunpoint to go on tour. ''We like doing what we do and we are obsessed with recreating those songs as close to the recordings as possible. That's just our passion.''

Meanwhile, Mike recently admitted he would love to reunite with Brian at Glastonbury.

He last performed with his relative and bandmates in 2012 for a 50th anniversary album and tour, while Brian has since returned to his solo tours.

However, Mike has revealed he'd love for the surviving members of the group to play the world famous festival's Sunday afternoon legends slot at Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England, which has seen the likes of Lionel Richie, Bee Gees' Barry Gibb, Jeff Lynne, Dolly Parton and Dame Shirley Bassey perform over the years.

The 'Good Vibrations' hitmaker insists that there is no bad blood between him and Brian, and that he's been communicating with him following his emergency back surger