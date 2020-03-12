Production on Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic has been suspended after Tom Hanks was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The 63-year-old actor is self-isolating along with wife Rita Wilson after being told they are suffering from the widely-spreading disease and so work on the film - which also stars Austin Butler in the lead role and Maggie Gyllenhaal, Rufus Sewell and Olivia DeJonge - has stopped while he recovers.

A Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement: ''We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus).

''We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual.

''The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.''

It is not known if anyone else working on the film has been tested for the virus.

According to the Gold Cost Bulletin, the director urged those working on the film to stay away from set in a private letter.

He wrote: ''We request all cast and crew stay at home today and not come to work. All work activity on the production is cancelled and will not resume until further notice.

''We appreciate everyone's cooperation and we will be following up with more details over the next several hours.

''On a personal note, please know that the health and well-being of our entire company is our absolute focus at this time. Many thanks for your support as we manage this difficult situation.''

The 'Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' actor revealed he and Rita underwent testing after coming down with ''body aches, chills and slight fevers''.

Tom announced on Instagram: ''Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches.

''Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

''Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed.

''We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We'll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!''