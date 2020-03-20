Baz Luhrmann will resume work on 'Elvis' ''as soon as the time is right''.

Filming on the Elvis Presley biopic was halted in Australia last week after star Tom Hanks, who is to play the King of Rock 'n' Roll's manager Colonel Tom Parker, was diagnosed with coronavirus along with his wife Rita Wilson.

In a Twitter post made on Friday (20.03.20), Baz reiterated his commitment to making the flick in Queensland but insisted it would be on pause for the time being until the pandemic was under control.

He tweeted: ''I'm sure it will come as no surprise that this is not the moment to be resuming production on the film. Please know that this is no way a reflection on our commitment to making the movie here in Queensland. In fact we are not even taking our sets down, simply locking up the creative space over the next few days.

''I have spoken to the [Queensland] premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, and we all agree that right now, this is the time for people all over the world, from all walks of life, to be at home indoors, with their loved ones (washing our hands five times a day).

''All going well we have a passionate conviction to be back here on the Gold Coast, picking up where we left off as soon as the time is right. Baz.''

The film also stars Austin Butler as Elvis, Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley and Maggie Gyllenhaal and Rufus Sewell as the 'Hound Dog' singer's parents Gladys and Vernon Presley.

In a private letter, Baz urged those working on the film to stay away from the set after Tom's diagnosis.

The 57-year-old filmmaker wrote: ''We request all cast and crew stay at home today and not come to work. All work activity on the production is cancelled and will not resume until further notice.

''We appreciate everyone's cooperation and we will be following up with more details over the next several hours.

''On a personal note, please know that the health and well-being of our entire company is our absolute focus at this time. Many thanks for your support as we manage this difficult situation.''