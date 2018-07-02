Bay City Rollers' co-founder and bassist Alan Longmuir has died.

The 70-year-old musician sadly passed away at Forth Valley Hospital in Larbert, Scotland, on Monday morning (02.07.18), after battling a short illness.

A statement issued by the star's family, including his wife Eileen, read: ''We are devastated to share the news that Alan has passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He was an extraordinary man with an extraordinary heart. He brought so much love and kindness to everyone he met, and he leaves a huge hole in our family. ''

The legendary pop band's frontman Les Mckeown shared a picture of Alan on Twitter with the words 'RIP'.

Whilst guitarist Stuart Woody wrote: ''Very sad to read in the paper that Alan has passed away ... I'll remember the good times we had for over 40 years ... RIP Al. [sic]''

Alan's close friend Liam Rudden, who directed the stage show 'I Ran With The Gang: The Story of Alan Longmuir', said: ''Having worked closely with Alan for the last seven years I am devastated by the news he has left us.

''Alan was one of the most gentle, generous and kind-hearted people I have ever known.

''He touched the lives of everyone he met with a smile that made them feel special, insisting that despite his amazing adventures in life he was still just ''a plumber from Edinburgh.''

Earlier this month, the Scottish star was taken into Cancun's Galenia Hospital in Mexico, near to where he was on vacation, and was treated and stabilised after three days for a serious virus that was ''attacking his vital organs''.

Alan was then taken home via air ambulance, before continuing to be monitored at Forth Valley.

A message shared on the Facebook page Bay City Rollers Pen Pal Reunion read at the time: ''Posted with permission of Alan and Eileen Longmuir [his wife].

''Unfortunately we need to inform all our friends that Alan has been taken seriously ill whilst holidaying in Mexico.

''He has been admitted to hospital and is currently receiving Specialist Care for a virus that is attacking his vital organs.

''We know you will all want to send loving, caring and healing thoughts to Alan as we understand how much you care for him. Please keep both Alan and Eileen in your hearts and prayers over the next few days. [sic]''

Alan founded the 'Saturday Night' group with his drummer brother Derek Longmuir in 1966.

The band - completed by Eric Faulkner - reached peak stardom in the mid-70s with chart-topping hits including 'Bye, Bye Baby' and 'Give A Little Love'.

Alan departed the group as bassist in 1976, just as they propelled to great success, but just two years later he got back together with his bandmates.