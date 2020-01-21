Bastille will open the Hampton Court Palace Festival, performing tracks from their three albums with a 20-piece orchestra and choir.

Dan Smith and co's ReOrchestrated performance will see the pop group re-imagine 'Bad Blood', 'Wild World' and 'Doom Days' on June 4 in the idyllic grounds of the royal landmark in London.

The news comes after George Benson, Lionel Richie and Rick Astley were announced for the annual summer concert series.

The US jazz legend will kick off a string of UK dates with a performance on June 19, when he will take to the stage at the 3,000 capacity Base Court - one of the Tudor courtyards in the stunning grounds of the palace.

Fans can expect to hear all of George's greatest hits, which include 'Give Me The Night', 'Lady Love Me (One More Time)', 'Turn Your Love Around', 'Inside Love' and 'Never Give Up On A Good Thing'.

'Hello' hitmaker Lionel will play two dates on June 11 and June 16, whilst 'Never Gonna Give You Up' singer Rick is headlining on June 5.

Last year, Hampton Court Palace Festival saw music royalty, including Kylie Minogue, Michael Ball & Alfie Boe, Nile Rodgers & Chic, The Jacksons and Tears For Fears, entertain the crowds.

Tickets for Bastille's ReOrchestrated gig go on sale on Friday (24.01.20) from 9am at www.hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com