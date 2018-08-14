Bastille have teamed up with anonymous DJ Marshmello on the song 'Happier'.

Dan Smith and co penned the hit with the 'FRIENDS' hitmaker in 2017, and the 'I Know You' singer admits he was surprised with how Marshmello was able to produce an upbeat song from ''melancholy'' lyrics.

He tweeted: ''Last year we wrote a song called ''Happier'' which we thought would be great as a collaboration. We had a lot of fun getting to work on it with Marshmello who managed to find some joy in the melancholy. (sic)''

Speaking about moving outside of their comfort zone, he added: ''It's always good to step into somebody else's world for a minute and we're excited for the track to finally be out on Friday. (sic)''

Marshmello had a hit with 'FRIENDS' with Anne-Marie this year, and has also released the tracks 'Spotlight' featuring the late rapper Lil Peep and 'You Can Cry' with James Arthur.

Bastille - who play RiZE Festival on Saturday (18.08.18) - are planning on releasing their third studio album, the follow-up to 2016's 'Wild Wood', by the end of 2018.

Updating fans last year, he said: ''We never really stop writing and recording, but I can confirm we spent a lot of this year writing our third album.

''We wanted to do something that feels a bit different, wanted to take it a step on from our last record and acknowledge that since we released that album the world seems an even more bizarre and tempestuous place.''

Bastille shot to fame in 2013 with the release of their debut album 'Bad Blood', which spawned hit single 'Pompeii'.

'Happier' is released on Friday (17.08.18) on all major streaming services and as a download.