Bastille's Dan Smith wants to collaborate with Sia.

The 31-year-old singer would love to work alongside the 'Cheap Thrills' hitmaker and is eyeing Rihanna for an upcoming track.

He said: ''I really want to collaborate with Sia, I really want to collaborate with her. I really really want to collaborate with her. I do quite a bit of writing outside of the band as well, so there's a lot of people I want to write with. I love writing pop music, so yeah we'll see. Sia's just an interesting one of a kind, I'd love to write with her. That'd be cool.

''And obviously Rihanna. We're debating at the moment, there's a song on the album that I would love her to sing on and I'm like, 'is it worth asking?' Because I know it's going to get knocked back.''

And the 'Pompeii' hitmaker has described the band's upcoming LP as an ''apocalyptic party album''.

Speaking about the new record on Beats 1, he added: ''It's concise, it's an apocalyptic party album, I want it to be really really exciting and uplifting but like devastatingly sad at the same time. I wanted to make an album that, because our last record sort of kind of dwelled a little bit, on how the world feels at the moment. Not in an epic way, just really in like a how do you respond when you turn the TV on and everything seems like it's falling apart. And so I think basically if the last album was like the red pill, or the blue pill or whatever, if that was like choosing to know, this one is like shutting the curtains, having a wicked night out with your mates basically.''