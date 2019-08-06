Bastille's Dan Smith suffers anxiety while touring with the band.

The 33-year-old singer insists he is ''not ashamed'' of feeling anxious when he is with the group - also made up of Kyle Simmons, Will Farquarson and Chris ''Woody'' Wood - but admits life might feel ''a bit easier'' for him if he ''cared a bit less''.

He said: ''We just happen to have a job that has these weird focus points. A lot of people feel anxiety in various forms and I'm sure life would be a bit easier for me if I probably cared a bit less and felt a bit less anxious.

''But it's part of who I am. I'm not ashamed.''

And Dan admits his band mates are ''really supportive'' of each other when they are on the road, and the 'Joy' hitmakers feel ''so lucky'' to have such a job.

He said: ''The tour life, everybody is really supportive of each other. We all just want each other to try and enjoy this because we're so lucky to be doing this for our job.''

Dan has also encouraged other guys to speak more openly about their mental health.

He added to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Blokes just don't talk about what they're thinking or feeling but in recent years it's become more normalised for people to be more open when they're feeling s**t.''

In June, Dan revealed Bastille's new album will explore the ''relationships'' people have with their mobile phones nowadays.

He said: ''I think music and all forms of art should be holding a mirror up to what's going on. We wanted this album to feel of its time.

''I wanted to talk about our relationships with our phones and with the truth and how complicated that is.

''We have this thing in our hands that's a portal to all of the information in the world and somehow it's seemed to have gone to the sourest, darkest form of itself while also being this amazing thing.''

And while the album will take a look at the darker side of social media, the band still want their songs to feel ''fun to listen to''.

He said: ''I guess we wanted to throw all of that out there and acknowledge our hypocrisies. We can all acknowledge that we're a bit addicted to our phones but I think we're all a bit guilty of it.

''I just wanted to jumble all of that into an album that is kinda fun to listen to. We wanted to write it in a way that hopefully, you don't feel like you're being hit over the head with these things, but I do think it's important, if you're making pop music, for it to aspire to say something; or at least provoke some sort of thought or conversation.''