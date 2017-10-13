Bastille have finished writing their third album.

The 'Pompeii' hitmakers - made up of Dan Smith, Kyle Simmons, Will Farquarson, Charlie Barnes and Chris Wood - recently completed promoting their latest record, 'Wild World', and plan to hit the studio in the ''next few weeks'' to record their follow up album.

Drummer Chris said: ''We finished our album campaign Saturday just gone. That's us done for this album but we're going to head back into the studio in the next few weeks.

''The album is pretty much written in some way shape or form but we need to go and make it and record it.''

Chris also hinted the group will have a song on a big forthcoming film, but remained tight-lipped about any details.

Speaking on football podcast 'The 72 on talkSPORT 2', he added: ''There's also a song coming out in the next few weeks which I can't say anything about but it's part of ... possibly a film.''

In August, frontman Dan admitted Bastille's third studio album was on course for a 2018 release.

He said: ''We never really stop writing and recording, but I can confirm we spent a lot of this year writing our third album.

''We wanted to do something that feels a bit different, wanted to take it a step on from our last record and acknowledge that since we released that album the world seems an even more bizarre and tempestuous place.''

Bastille shot to fame in 2013 with the release of their debut album 'Bad Blood', which spawned hit single 'Pompeii'.