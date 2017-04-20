Barry Manilow is ''thrilled'' that openly talking about his sexuality has had a positive impact on other people.

The 'Copacabana' hitmaker - who tied the knot with his manager and long-term partner Garry Kief in 2014 - candidly addressed his sexuality and his relationship in a recent interview and is pleased with the support he has received from his friends and fans alike since its publication.

He said: ''What a ride it's been. You should walk down the street with me one day. These strangers say the most beautiful things to me. They thank me for helping them through their lives. The impact I've had on people ... I'm sorry, I'm going to [cry]. It's thrilling.

''It's been great. It's no news to me and no news to everyone around me. Family, friends, band - I think even fans. I don't think it was news at all. But [they] caught us getting married, so we were stuck.''

And whilst Barry is still ''uncomfortable'' about opening up about his private life, the 73-year-old singer insists he isn't uncomfortable about the topic of being gay.

He added to The Today Show: ''I'm a private guy. I'm a musician. Yes, fame hit me, but I never really wanted to go on that ride. So I kept my dogs to myself - I kept my home to myself ...

''I'm not uncomfortable about that. Garry and I have been together going on 40 years. It's amazing for anybody.''

Meanwhile, Barry previously insisted he has never deliberately hidden his sexuality.

He said: ''I have been open about this forever to everybody and I have never hidden this and I couldn't be more proud to be a gay man or to have a partner of 40 years, it's never even dawned on me to hide it but People magazine, bless their hearts, needed a big headline but it really wasn't a secret in my family or amongst my friends, my band or people that know me. All the fans knew, it was never hidden, but perhaps the public at large might be surprised, although I don't think even they were very surprised. I'm 73 years old, I'm not married to a woman and I love Judy Garland so you do the math!''