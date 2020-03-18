Barry Manilow has postponed his UK tour.

The 'Mandy' hitmaker was set to hit the road in two months' time but he has decided to push back his gigs until August after the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised the nation to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus crisis.

A statement released along with the rescheduled dates said: ''Thanks to everyone in the UK - all of you have been patient and understanding.''

The 76-year-old singer will now kick off his tour in Birmingham on August 26 before heading to Cardiff, Wales, on August 27, Leeds on August 29, London on August 30, Manchester on September 1, Newcastle on September 3, before finishing up in Glasgow, Scotland, on September 4.

Those with tickets for the original dates in May have been told to hold on to their proof of purchase as they will be automatically transferred to the new dates.

Barry loves to perform his most famous tracks at his shows and could never grow tired of them as the audience make him feel like he's ''never heard'' them before.

He said previously: ''I've stopped performing album cuts and medleys of big bands and stuff. I know what the audience wants. They want the hits. And I am happy to give that to them. I'm one of those lucky guys who has a catalog of hits that can fill up 90 minutes. I don't know how that happened, but I'm very grateful. And I want to give them every song they know. So it's a very happy audience out there ...

''I could see the difference. When I would do something they didn't know, they would be very polite. And then when I would do 'Looks Like We Made It,' the roof would cave in. They were telling me what they wanted. And it's my pleasure, honestly. It's theirs. They gave these hits to me. So I'm happy to do it. I don't mind it. I really don't. You would think that I'd be sick of them by now. But I really am not because they make it brand new for me. It's as if they've never heard these songs before.''