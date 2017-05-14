Barry Manilow has postponed two concerts due to ''sprained vocal chords''.

The 73-year-old singer has called off scheduled concerts in Los Angeles and Chicago this weekend after getting advice from doctors and is planning to play them later in the year.

A message on his Facebook page said: ''We regret to inform you that Barry Manilow's two concerts scheduled for this week in Los Angeles and Chicago are currently being rescheduled. Barry is on doctors orders to rest due to sprained vocal chords. We are all very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.

''Tickets issued for the original dates will be honored at the rescheduled dates. Patrons holding tickets for the original dates are encouraged to use them for the new date; no exchange is necessary. Please contact the point-of-purchase for more information.

''Again, we're terribly sorry for any inconvenience, but we look forward to seeing you very soon! (sic).''

Meanwhile, Barry recently admitted he didn't want to sing or perform when he started out.

The music icon has had a career spanning more than 50 years with hits such as 'Mandy' and 'Copacabana' embedded in popular culture but despite his incredible success, Manilow insists he only ever wanted to be a songwriter behind the scenes.

He said: ''It was exciting when I started. I started just playing piano and I didn't want to sing or perform. I was always going to be in the background, composing or arranging, any of that. I went to school for that. It was the year of the singer/songwriter with people such as Carole King. I had made a demo of my songs hoping other people will sing them but I then got a record deal.''