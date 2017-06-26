Barry Gibb can ''still smell'' his late brothers' breaths around the microphone when he performs.

The 70-year-old musician just thrilled fans with an incredible Glastonbury set on Sunday (25.06.17) which spanned his entire career, including all of the biggest hits by the Bee Gees, the band which was comprised of Barry and his younger siblings Robin, who died in May 2012 aged 62, and Maurice, who passed away in January 2003 at the age of just 53.

Barry admits when he's on stage he feels as though his brothers are with and he wrote about that feeling on his last solo album 'In The Now' - which was released in October 2016.

He said: ''I touched on the idea that I can still see my brothers, even on the stage, I can smell their breath around the microphone because we were so used to all singing around the same microphone.''

Barry was given the now lauded 'Legends' slot on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury and he celebrated the 40th anniversary of the movie 'Saturday Night Fever' by playing a selection of hits from the Bee Gees curated soundtrack, including 'Stayin' Alive' and 'How Deep Is Your Love?' which prompted mass singalongs in the crowd.

And Barry admits he is delighted that many current artists like Sam Smith have adopted his famous falsetto in their own music.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I can't believe it - everyone is doing it now and Sam Smith is a perfect example, it's great. But I was just playing catch up with Prince. The amount of falsetto he was using was outrageous. I would always get criticised for singing high but he used to get away with it.''