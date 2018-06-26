Barry Gibb has been knighted.

The 71-year-old singer - who is best known as a co-founder of the Bee Gees - officially received his honour for his services to music and charity from Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace earlier today (26.06.18).

Barry - who starred in the chart-topping group alongside his brothers Robin and Maurice Gibb - said: ''If it was not for my brothers, I would not be here. If I had spent my whole life writing songs on my own, it would have meant something else altogether. I hope and pray that they are aware of what has happened and that they are proud. I believe in that.''

Barry admitted that his brothers - both of whom have passed away - would have loved to have celebrated the accolade with him.

He said, too, that the thought of being referred to as Sir Barry for the rest of his life is ''a bit surreal''.

Barry shared: ''It is a high award that your culture can give you and that is something I am enormously proud of.''

Barry attended the ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London with his wife Linda, and their children Ashley, 40, Michael, 33, and Alexandra, 26.

And Barry - whose brothers were inspired by the success of the Beatles - revealed the secrets to his family's success after moving to the UK from Australia in the 1960s.

The 'How Deep Is Your Love' hitmaker explained: ''I think being relentless had a lot to do with it. When you are a kid and you make up your mind to do something.

''You have got to have failure with a lot of success and I think that is what keeps you grounded.''