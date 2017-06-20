A sexual predator attempted to abuse Barry Gibb when he was a four-year-old boy.

The Bee Gees star has admitted that a man tried to molest him when he was a child and although he was not touched by the abuser, Barry revealed that ''other things happened''.

He explained: ''A man tried to molest me when I was about four. He didn't touch me, but other things happened, and happened to other kids.

''Eventually they came and arrested him and they woke me up. Four years old and a policeman on your bed at four in the morning, interviewing you.

''If that doesn't teach you about life, nothing does. But it's vivid for me still. I've never told anyone.''

However, Barry refused to elaborate on what the man did to him because he said the details were ''unpalatable''.

Barry was born in the Isle of Man but later lived in Australia, and he admitted to having more unnerving encounters while he was living Down Under.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Barry shared: ''In Australia there were a lot of returned soldiers that were damaged.

''They'd drive up, open the car door and say, 'You want to go for a drive?'. 'F*** off!'''

Barry, who is the only surviving Gibb brother, also claimed that the entertainment industry has a similarly sinister side.

The 70-year-old singer-songwriter said: ''I learned to say, 'Not avai­­lable' and move the other way.''

Barry was speaking ahead of his performance on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury on Sunday (25.06.17), when he will be following in the footsteps of the likes of Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton in the legends slot.