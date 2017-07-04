Barry Gibb has admitted he needs his sleep to be at his best for his performances.

The 70-year-old Bee Gees legend won't be seen getting up at the crack of dawn before going on stage as he says he likes to get in as much shut-eye as possible before he sings.

Asked if he has any rituals before doing a concert, he told BANG Showbiz: ''I sleep as long as possible. I don't believe in getting up early in the morning.''

The 'Night Fever' hitmaker has been performing solo since his brothers Maurice and Robin died in 2003 and 2012 respectively.

He misses them terribly, but has learnt to accept they are no longer around.

Asked if how he deals with his loss, he said: ''I've come to accept that. We go through all different phases ... all the way to acceptance. I'm the eldest so really I always feel like it's reverse. It's ironic.''

Barry performed the now famous 'Legends Slot' at the Glastonbury festival last weekend but admitted he wished his siblings were by his side to sing their hits.

He said recently: ''I don't like being on stage on my own. I miss my brothers. I get nerves being on stage on my own because it is so new to me.

''We would all lean on each other. I'd lean on Maurice and Robin and they would lean on me and somehow we'd get through every show. We knew how each other felt. I knew what their opinions were. We were three brothers and it was not a democracy. We were three brothers who had to agree. If one of them did not like something we did not do it. I feel as if they are there guiding me. I can't say how. We were a group for 45 years. We were glued to each other.''