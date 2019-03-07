Music legend Barbra Streisand will take to the stage to headline this year's Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park on July 7th.
The 76-year-old music legend is the latest star to be announced for the spectacle, and she will take to the stage on July 7th 2019, when she will bring the first weekend to a close at the central London venue.
Daniel Mathieson, head of experiential marketing and partnerships for Barclaycard, said: ''We are really looking forward to the super talented Barbra Streisand headlining this year.
''With a career spanning six decades, she has achieved major success in multiple fields of entertainment and we are honoured to have her perform on The Great Oak Stage this Summer.
''I cannot wait to hear some of her classics at an 'ever-green' Hyde Park as we all reminisce back to a time - when a true star was born!''
The 'Woman in Love' hitmaker has sold more than 245 million records, and has won a plethora of prizes throughout her music and film career, including two Oscars, 10 Grammys and five Emmys.
She became the first female composer to win a Best Song Oscar for 'Evergreen' from movie 'A Star Is Born' in 1977, and Lady Gaga also picked up the same accolade for song 'Shallow' from the 2018 remake of the movie.
Barbra has previously worked with Celine Dion, who will headline British Summer Time Hyde Park on July 5th.
The following weekend will see Florence + the Machine take to the stage on July 13th, and Robbie Williams will blast out some of his greatest hits a day later on July 14th.
Alun Mainwaring, head of events and filming at The Royal Parks, added: ''Barbra Streisand is one of the best-selling recording artists of all time and so we are incredibly excited that she will be performing on the Great Oak Stage in Hyde Park this summer.
''Streisand will be joining a line-up of some of the world's best vocalists including Celine Dion, Florence + the Machine and Robbie Williams.
''As a charity, these events are vital to The Royal Parks to provide the funds required to help maintain these beautiful London parks.''
A Barclaycard presale will take place on Friday (08.03.19) from 9am, and tickets will be on general sale from Thursday March 14th at 9am.
