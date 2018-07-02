Barbra Streisand used her Twitter account to wish her husband, James Brolin, a happy 20th wedding anniversary on Sunday (01.07.18).
The 76-year-old singer referenced their first meeting 22 years ago in a touching message to the veteran actor in order to commemorate their marital milestone at the weekend.
She shared a photo of them together and wrote: ''''Has it really been 22 years since our blind date? Married for 20 years. Happy anniversary honey. Bee. X.(sic)''
Barbra previously recalled how she asked the 77-year-old actor who had ''screwed up'' his appearance when they went on their first date.
She said: ''My husband and I were set up on a blind date. I met him at a dinner and expected a bearded mountain-man type, and he had cut off all his hair and was clean-shaven.
''I asked him, 'Who screwed up your hair?' He later told me that's when he fell in love with me. My fella likes to hear the truth, which is unusual.''
The 'Amityville Horror' actor previously credited marriage counselling for helping him and his wife stay together.
He said: ''I do believe in counseling if anybody ever has a problem in their marriage. Bring in a referee, talk it over, and I swear to you, it will dispel by the end of the session, each time!
''Sometimes in a tough marriage, it's tough to talk, but if you do, it works!''
He has also learned to be understanding of the iconic singer's busy schedule.
He said: ''When she's busy, she's really focused, and part of our good relationship is that I understand that.
''And if I come to her with something important and she says, 'I don't have time right now,' she doesn't have time, period. That's the way the mind works. You gotta focus.''
