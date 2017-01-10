The business tycoon came under fire when he took to Twitter and called the Sophie's Choice star the most overrated actress in Hollywood after she blasted him for mocking a disabled reporter during her Golden Globes acceptance speech on Sunday (08Jan17).

Barbra called into U.S. TV show Hardball With Chris Matthews on Monday (09Jan17) and praised Meryl's speech, saying: "What we need more in this world is kindness and common decency, and how he reacts and how he has the need to talk back and insult anybody who doesn’t agree with him, that’s pretty disgraceful.

"What’s the signal to little children who watch television and see this is the behaviour of the soon-to-be-president of the United States?"

Matthews mentioned Trump had once called Meryl one of his favourite actresses and she replied, "That’s why you can’t trust anything he says."

She also questions why he is spending time on Twitter when he should concentrating on his duties as President-elect, such as attending briefings, and concluded, "I don’t know how we’re going to take four years of this."

Barbra wasn't the only one to question Trump's actions - many celebrities took to Twitter to praise Streep for her speech, which didn't mention the politician by name, and when George Clooney was asked about Trump's online rant by People.com, he addressed the former Apprentice host and said, “Aren’t you supposed to be running the country?”

U.S. chat show host Stephen Colbert joked about the saga on his show on Monday, saying, “Mr. Trump, you can refuse to release your taxes, you can call to ban an entire religion, you can play footsie with a dictator, but calling Meryl Streep overrated? No. No! Too far!”