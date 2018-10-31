American icon Barbra Streisand is committed to being honest with her music, insisting she doesn't care if it turns people off from listening to her new album.
Barbra Streisand doesn't care if her honesty reduces her record sales.
The 76-year-old icon - who will soon release her latest studio album, 'Walls' - has always been committed to being honest with her work, and she doesn't care whether her candid nature damages her earnings.
She explained: ''My first album in 1962 or something like that, my manager was able to get me artistic control. That means no one could tell me what to sing or what to name my album or even what the cover looks like. And that's important to me.
''Truth has always worked for me, so to see the truth defiled every day is very, very painful for me. I only can do what I can do. I probably will turn a lot of people off.''
Barbra expresses the anger and frustration she's currently feeling through her new album.
And the 'Woman in Love' hitmaker has insisted she really doesn't mind whether people choose to buy her latest record or not.
Speaking to the New York Times newspaper, she shared: ''I don't know what people are going to think when they hear what's on my mind. It may bring up things that are on their mind.
'''Don't Lie to Me', if you don't look at the video, can be a more general idea. But the music is upbeat, the music is interesting, it's nice for me, kind of a contemporary track. And it expressed my anger, it expressed my frustration.
''I can only be true to me as an artist and if people like it that's great, and if they don't, they don't have to buy it or listen to it. But me in real life is more important than me as the artist. As a citizen, that's the role.''
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Up and coming LA singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has unveiled her fourth single of the year, 'When the Party's Over'.
The quality of the back-catalogue of the once-upon-a-time Czar, John Grant, is building to be the one of the most impressive set of albums released...
Virtually impossible to market, this film isn't nearly as wacky and rude as its cast...
Andy Brewster is an inventor who is determined to sell his brand new product by...
While this second sequel to Meet the Parents features the same comedy of embarrassment and...
Our favourite dysfunctional family returns to the screens once again in Meet The Parents Little...
Will Teri Polo be remembered for any other movie aside from Meet the Parents and...
If the thought of seeing Robert DeNiro strapping on a homemade rubber breast to feed...