Barbra Streisand doesn't care if her honesty reduces her record sales.

The 76-year-old icon - who will soon release her latest studio album, 'Walls' - has always been committed to being honest with her work, and she doesn't care whether her candid nature damages her earnings.

She explained: ''My first album in 1962 or something like that, my manager was able to get me artistic control. That means no one could tell me what to sing or what to name my album or even what the cover looks like. And that's important to me.

''Truth has always worked for me, so to see the truth defiled every day is very, very painful for me. I only can do what I can do. I probably will turn a lot of people off.''

Barbra expresses the anger and frustration she's currently feeling through her new album.

And the 'Woman in Love' hitmaker has insisted she really doesn't mind whether people choose to buy her latest record or not.

Speaking to the New York Times newspaper, she shared: ''I don't know what people are going to think when they hear what's on my mind. It may bring up things that are on their mind.

'''Don't Lie to Me', if you don't look at the video, can be a more general idea. But the music is upbeat, the music is interesting, it's nice for me, kind of a contemporary track. And it expressed my anger, it expressed my frustration.

''I can only be true to me as an artist and if people like it that's great, and if they don't, they don't have to buy it or listen to it. But me in real life is more important than me as the artist. As a citizen, that's the role.''