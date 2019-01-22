Jimmy Kimmel has revealed Barbra Streisand cancelled an appearance on his TV show because she wasn't going to be filmed from her best side.
The 76-year-old Hollywood icon scrapped a planned appearance on the US chat show at late notice because bosses wouldn't accommodate her peculiar request, according to late-night star Jimmy Kimmel.
During an interview on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen', the host asked: ''If a guest wants you to swap around your set so the camera gets their best side, do you refuse? I've had to switch seats for Mariah Carey four times.''
Jimmy replied: ''I've had a guest ask for that and I said no.''
Then, Andy asked: ''Really? Was it Streisand?
And Jimmy said: ''Yes.''
The 51-year-old TV host also said Barbra didn't have any hesitation in cancelling her appearance.
He recalled: ''It was the condition. The condition was we couldn't talk about the fact that we'd switched around and I was like, 'I just don't see how this will work.' ''
Barbra has never been afraid to be demand what she wants professionally and in her personal life and she previously claimed her attitude has ''scared'' a lot of men during her career.
The chart-topping star has always been extremely ambitious and opinionated, and Barbra confessed that her assertive approach to life has also alienated some people.
The 'Evergreen' hitmaker - who has been married to actor James Brolin since 1998 - shared: ''I didn't want to stay in my place.
''I started out wanting to be an actress and I got to acting through my singing. But then that wasn't enough. I wanted to shape things,
''I wanted to write. I wanted to direct. I wanted to produce. I wanted to make decisions. And that got me into trouble.
''A woman in control: that scared men. It scared other women! They weren't ready for it.''
