Barbra Streisand has called for there to be more female directors in the movie industry.
The 'Funny Girl' star had her say on the gender wage gap in Hollywood and how her 1991 flick 'The Prince of Tides', which she directed , did not receive a single Best Director nomination.
Speaking to filmmaker Robert Rodriguez at the Tribeca Festival Q&A stage, she fumed that it was ''a f**king snub.''
The 75-year-old singer-and-actress feels there was and still is ''jealousy'' among men in the business who feel threatened that a woman can do their job just as well.
She explained: ''There was a lot of older directors who didn't want to see a woman director, I don't think.
''And then there's the whole notion of, I don't know how many women wanted to see a movie with a woman director. Then you get into competition and a bit of jealousy.''
On how the industry still snubs females, she added: ''Not enough women are directing now. I love when I see a woman's name on a film. Then I pray that it's good.''
Meanwhile, the 'Woman in Love' hitmaker recently quipped that she has piled on the pounds since Donald Trump became the President of America as she keeps eating ''pancakes smothered in maple syrup'' after hearing about him on the morning news.
Last month, she wrote on Twitter: ''Donald Trump is making me gain weight. I start the day with liquids, but after the morning news, I eat pancakes smothered in maple syrup! ...
''Trump just accused Obama of tapping his phones. Seriously crazy times. Time for more pancakes. (sic)''
