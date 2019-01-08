Barbara Windsor's husband Scott Mitchell says her confusion is ''really bad'' and she has ''instant forgetfulness''.

The 81-year-old actress is battling Alzheimer's disease, a form of Dementia, which leads to heart-breaking moments where she forgets who he is at times, and she also doesn't recognise her own house.

Speaking about her recent trip out to the theatre, he said: ''She gets herself together for moments like that. When we go there something happens to Barbara when she's out. It's like her old self comes out.

''That's not the reality. Our reality is, for instance the last few weeks, her confusion is really bad ... I spend a lot of time explaining where we are.

''She has a lot of trouble identifying our house. She will say, 'Are we staying here tonight? Have we got clothes here? That's the reality of what people living with dementia are going through.

''I have a board where there's pictures of us from the beginning. She will suddenly say to me, 'How long have we been together.' I say, '25 years.'

''It's now quite instant, the forgetfulness is quite instant.''

Scott went through a particularly tough moment recently when he was helping the former 'Carry On' star out of the bath and she forgot who he was.

Speaking on 'Good Morning Britain', he added: ''I think it's when every memory will go. When, on a constant basis, maybe one day Barbara won't know who I am.

''I've had it twice. I was helping her out of the bath and she suddenly looked at me very scared and said, 'Sorry, who are you?'. There are no words that can describe it.''

Scott previously admitted his ''big fear'' after the actress' diagnosis was his wife forgetting who he was.

He said: ''When Barbara first got this diagnosis my big fear was always, 'What if one day she looks at me and doesn't know who I am?'