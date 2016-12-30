The American Horror Story star lost her battle with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease at her home in Los Angeles on Monday (26Dec16).

As well as portraying Mother Superior Claudia in American Horror Story: Asylum, Tarbuck also played Lady Jane Jacks on daytime soap General Hospital for over a decade.

She also appeared on Dallas, Quincy. M.E., Dynasty, Falcon Crest, Santa Barbara, NYPD Blue, and Cagney & Lacey, and in the movies The Tie That Binds and Curly Sue.

The condition she suffered from causes personality changes, anxiety, depression, and memory loss.

Tarbuck is survived by her producer daughter Jennifer Lane Connolly, son-in-law Samuel Chawinga and grandsons Cianan and Cuinn Chawinga.