Barbara Palvin wants to be a Marvel superhero.

The 24-year-old model made her acting debut in 2014 movie 'Hercules' but is keen to have a bigger role and wants to prove that models can play more than just ''beautiful girls''.

She said: ''In 'Hercules', I didn't actually have a single line to say.

''Don't get me wrong, it was a wonderful experience and I'm very grateful - but I would like to play a real part.

''I would love to play a Bond girl or a Marvel superhero.

''It's a prejudice to think a model can only play the part of a beautiful girl who smiles.

''I don't like labels. I don't like being confined to a category. I don't back away from a challenge. Those closest to me say that is my greatest strong point.''

Barbara began modelling when she was just 13 years old and she admitted she never thought she'd make it big.

She said: ''My career didn't take off immediately - I had to work for it every step of the way. In fact, I didn't think I could ever become a good model.

''When I started at 13, I knew nothing about this job. I was a country girl, a tomboy who liked playing football.''

While the brunette beauty thinks starting her career at such a young age may have caused her to grow up too quickly, she has no regrets.

Asked if she thinks she grew up too fast, she said: ''Perhaps, but I don't regret it. I quickly learned to protect myself and make my heart less vulnerable.''

But the Hungarian star - who has been romantically linked with Lewis Hamilton and Niall Horan - does regret posing topless for a magazine.

She told Grazia magazine: ''I had always refused to do this and only accepted because they guaranteed my nipples wouldn't be visible.

''But they didn't keep that promise and I felt betrayed. I tend to trust people but if they disappoint me, I don't want anything more to do with them.''