Barbara Palvin binged on burgers after the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The 25-year-old model - who walked in the lingerie extravaganza on Thursday (08.11.18) for the first time in six years - was careful about what she ate in the weeks leading up to the show so was looking forward to indulging in her favourite fast food treats with boyfriend Dylan Sprouse when it was all over.

Speaking backstage before the event, she told People magazine: ''He is bringing Shake Shack burgers for me.''

While she's been on a strict diet, Barbara has been getting her food fix by watching clips of meals online and cooking for her boyfriend, who she started dating earlier this year.

She admitted: ''We had a funny thing this morning because I was watching videos of food. That is what I do! I was like, 'Yeah, dip it! Cut it! Eat it!'

''[Dylan] was like, 'Babe? Are you ok?' And I was like, 'Yeah, but it is just fried lasagne!'

''I cook for [Dylan]. So I watch him eat and I just drool.''

The brunette beauty admitted she felt pressure returning to the Victoria's Secret runway so long after her debut catwalk appearance for the lingerie firm.

She said: ''I feel a lot of pressure. When I was 19 and I did the show, I didn't really understand how much pressure it is and how I should feel.

''But to be here now means so much because I did this. I worked my ass [off] and I am here. It is my big comeback.''

Dylan recently spoke of how ''proud'' he felt of his girlfriend for all the work she'd put into preparing for the show.

He said: ''You know what, it's hard to see like from these interviews and I guess just from the Instagram posts and stuff how hard she's really worked to do this.

''So I think the best part for me is just knowing that like after all of that, it really paid off. So I'm excited to see the coalescence of all that work.''