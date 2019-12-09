Barbara Palvin prefers the more ''minimalistic'' make-up look.

The Victoria's Secret model wishes people wouldn't ''layer'' their make-up so much and she much prefers the ''natural'' approach.

She said: ''I wish people wouldn't layer their make-up so much. Recently when you see all these make-up tutorials, it looks so thick! I like natural. You can still highlight the parts that you love about your face with very minimal make-up.''

And the 26-year-old model has confessed she ''mimics'' a lot of things from the make-up artists who work alongside her on photoshoots.

She added: ''I mimic everything I've seen from make-up artists. I'm pretty damn good! I started modelling when I was 13, so everything I know is from artists. Something that changed my life is contouring, I learnt you should draw the number '3' [and a back-to-front '3' on the other side of the face], to shade your jawline, your cheeks, and your hairline around the forehead.''

And Barbara has confessed sometimes she has to tell her hair stylists and make-up artists little tricks about her routine to achieve the perfect look.

She told Harper's Bazaar magazine: ''Sometimes the stylist won't know how my hair works. For example, when I want to do a messy bun, I have to be careful of the placement, because around my temples I have very fair hair and the camera flash can bleach it out so you can't see it. It looks like I have no hair there, but it's just very blonde. It's the same with the skin, if the make-up artist doesn't use the right foundation then my skin can look very transparent and you can see all the veins and wrinkles! My skin feels very dry right now from flying.''