Barbara Palvin didn't message Dylan Sprouse for ''six months'' after they met.

The 25-year-old model and the 26-year-old actor first sparked dating rumours back in July last year with flirty posts on social media, and the couple have now said they first met when Dylan ''slid into her DMs'' and gave her his number - although she didn't contact him for half a year.

In a joint interview for W Magazine's digital issue, Barbara said: ''He slid into my DMs.''

Whilst the former 'Suite Life of Zack and Cody' star added: ''She followed me, so I was like, I guess I'll give her something. And I slid into her DMs. I was like, 'Hey, I don't know if you're in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here's my number.' And she didn't message me for six months.''

The brunette beauty says she wasn't in ''a good mindset'' at the time, and used those six months to decide if she wanted ''something more''.

She explained: ''I took my time. I knew I wasn't in a good mind-set at the time, and maybe deep inside I knew that it could be something more.''

Eight months into their romance, and the couple now spend most of their time cuddled up watching their favourite anime shows together.

Barbara told the publication: ''We watch anime pretty much exclusively ... I was hiding it, well, not hiding it, but I wouldn't start off a conversation with that. In high school, I had a friend who would watch Naruto with me, but that faded away. When [Dylan] came into my life, I was like, I'm home, baby.''