Barbara Palvin flew to China for her first date with Dylan Sprouse.

The 25-year-old model and the 26-year-old actor first sparked dating rumours back in July last year with flirty posts on social media, and after several months exchanging messages, they were looking forward to meeting up in the Far East, but it almost didn't happen when the Victoria's Secret Angel's job got cancelled.

She said: ''I flew to china to see him just after talking for three months.. . I was supposed to work in China but they cancelled the job and I said, 'Is it crazy I still want to go to China because I want to see you?' and he said, 'Yeah, please come.' ''

Barbara admitted she wanted their relationship to be ''exclusive'' from the ''first minute'' they met but she thought it would be sensible to wait.

She told 'People Now': ''For a month he was asking me to be exclusive in emails and I Was like 'No, I've got to get to you know more' but then I took a deep breath and thought what am I waiting for? ''There's no other uy I would love more than I love him and he's got everything I need, he checked all the boxes.

Dylan recently showed off a shorter hair do on Instagram and his girlfriend is a big fan of his new look.

She said: ''He's still got hair, he's not bald. He looks so sexy.

''The last time he cut his hair short, he was close to buzzing it but he chickened out. His dad cut it for him.''

Despite their fame, Barbara recently admitted she and her boyfriend live a quiet life together.

She said: ''We watch anime pretty much exclusively ... I was hiding it, well, not hiding it, but I wouldn't start off a conversation with that. In high school, I had a friend who would watch Naruto with me, but that faded away. When [Dylan] came into my life, I was like, I'm home, baby.''