Victoria's Secret model Barbara Palvin says Dylan Sprouse is ''the perfect guy'', and she revealed she is ''very much in love right now''.
The Victoria's Secret model has been dating the 26-year-old actor for just a few months, and after being ''single for six years'' it was worth the wait to meet the former 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody' star.
Speaking to Vogue Australia, she said: ''It's not normal for me to have a boyfriend. I was single for six years. It did pay off, I feel like I found the perfect guy. He's very kind and gentle.''
Barbara, 25, is ''very much in love'' with Dylan and she just wants to spend as much time as possible with him when she's not working.
She said: ''That's what I do on my day off: I spend it with the people I love and I'm very much in love right now.''
Last week, Barbara walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show last week and after spending months getting her figure finely honed for the lingerie catwalk extravaganza she binged on burgers to celebrate.
It was Barbara's first appearance in the show for six years and because she was so careful about what she ate in the weeks leading up to the show she and Dylan enjoyed some fast food once her job was done.
Speaking backstage before the event, she admitted: ''He is bringing Shake Shack burgers for me.''
Whilst she stuck to her strict diet, Barbara was getting her food fix by watching clips of meals online and cooking for her boyfriend, who she started dating earlier this year.
She said: ''We had a funny thing this morning because I was watching videos of food. That is what I do! I was like, 'Yeah, dip it! Cut it! Eat it!'
''[Dylan] was like, 'Babe? Are you ok?' And I was like, 'Yeah, but it is just fried lasagne!' I cook for [Dylan]. So I watch him eat and I just drool.''
