James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has hinted that Daniel Craig could stay on as 007 after the release of 'Bond 25'.

The 51-year-old actor was expected to make his fifth and final outing as the British spy in the highly-anticipated movie with him overtaking Sir Roger Moore's record as the longest-serving Bond as Craig will have been in the role for 14 years when the film is released in April 2020.

Names in the frame to slip into his tuxedo once he departs the role include 'Bodyguard' star Richard Madden, Idris Elba, 'Avengers: Endgame' actor Tom Hiddleston and Tom Hardy.

However, Broccoli has now revealed that no decision has been made yet on Craig's future and they will revisit it once the latest blockbuster is in the can.

In an interview on UK TV show 'Lorraine', she said: ''He's so much a part of the whole process, we'll make a great movie and then see what happens.''

Meanwhile, Craig has been pondering the impact that portraying the action icon has had on his life and admits that being Bond has had a ''profound effect'' on his life.

He said: ''It's had a profound effect on my life, there's no doubt. I mean I can't quantify it but I'm sure it has, yeah, definitely.''

He jokingly added: ''I don't know for the better, but I'd like to think so!''

'Bond 25' - which is yet to get an official title - is currently being filmed in Jamaica and will feature scenes shot on the famous beach used in 1963's 'Dr No' and 1973's 'Live and Let Die'.

The film will also be shot on location in London, Italy and Norway with other scenes created at Pinewood Studios in the UK.

Craig is joined in the movie by newcomers Rami Malek - who is the main villain - new Bond Girl Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch and Billy Magnussen.

Returning cast members include Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Lea Seydoux and Ben Whishaw.

'Bond 25' will be released in the UK and internationally on April 3, 2020 and in the US on April 8.