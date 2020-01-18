Bar Refaeli has welcomed her third child.

The 34-year-old model gave birth to her and her husband Adi Ezra's third child - a sibling for Elle, two, and Liv, three - and took to social media to share the news.

She wrote on Instagram: ''This is what real GLAM looks like ... 3rd baby in 3.5 years ... #FamilyIsEverything ... Life is beautiful (sic)''

Bar or Adi have yet to reveal if the baby was a boy or girl or anything about when the little one arrived and how much he or she weighed.

Bar announced she was expecting her third child in June last year.

The Israeli model and presenter revealed the happy news in Hebrew, with the clip beginning with TV host Assi Azar pretending he's going to become the face of the blonde beauty's eyewear range, Carolina Lemk, before she drops the baby news.

The publication claims she says ''I'm pregnant'' in her language, and Assi reacts: ''Wasn't she just pregnant a second ago? I'm so happy for her - if it's true. She looks a little pregnant, she does. Why does she need three kids anyway?''

Bar's string of pregnancies haven't come as much of a surprise to her fans as she has previously admitted a desire to have kids.

The brunette beauty had said soon before becoming a mother for the first time: ''I would love to have kids soon. We keep feeling like we need some more time to ourselves but I think that feeling will never go away. So we will probably aim for children soon, I hope.

''I don't think marriage should [change a relationship]. I believe people choose to get married because they are happy with their lives together, so why would we change anything? I didn't expect it - I always thought it would be the same as the day before the marriage - but you feel a spark of extra commitment when you call someone your 'husband.'''