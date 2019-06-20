Bar Refaeli and her husband Adi Ezra are expecting their third child together.
Bar Refaeli is expecting her third child.
The 34-year-old Israeli model-and-presenter - who already has Liv, two, and Elle, 20-months, with billionaire husband Adi Ezra - announced she is pregnant in a video posted on Instagram where she revealed the happy news in Hebrew.
According to The Jerusalem Post, the clip begins with TV host Assi Azar pretending he's going to become the face of the blonde beauty's eyewear range, Carolina Lemk, before she drops the baby news.
The publication claims she says ''I'm pregnant'' in her language, and Assi reacts: ''Wasn't she just pregnant a second ago? I'm so happy for her - if it's true.
''She looks a little pregnant, she does. Why does she need three kids anyway?''
Bar also captioned the post: ''OOPS I did it again (sic)'', with the shrug emoji.
Bar - who previously dated Leonardo Dicaprio between 2005 and 2011 - has been married to Adi since 2015.
The 'Eurovision Song Contest' 2019 co-host has made no secret of the fact she wants a big family.
Speaking previously, she said: ''I think this will be a decade of family ... I come from a family of four children. A lot of mums could read this and think, 'Yeah, try having one first'. Hopefully, I'll have a big family, but I'll take it one by one.''
