Bar Refaeli feels like a ''potato''.

The 32-year-old model - who is expecting her second child with her husband Adi Ezra - shared a snap of her floating in the swimming pool and quipped she looked like the vegetable.

Captioning the pool picture, she wrote: ''A potato floating in the water.''

Meanwhile, Bar's pregnancies didn't come as much of a surprise to her fans as she has previously admitted a desire to have kids.

The brunette beauty - who also has 10-month-old daughter Liv - said: ''I would love to have kids soon. We keep feeling like we need some more time to ourselves but I think that feeling will never go away. So we will probably aim for children soon, I hope. I don't think marriage should [change a relationship].

''I believe people choose to get married because they are happy with their lives together, so why would we change anything? I didn't expect it - I always thought it would be the same as the day before the marriage - but you feel a spark of extra commitment when you call someone your 'husband.'''

Bar announced her second pregnancy with a sweet Instagram post back in March. Alongside the photo, she wrote: ''Something's cooking ... (sic)''

And Bar had previously expressed a desire to get pregnant before her 30th birthday.

She shared: ''I'm getting married, I'm building a house. I'm probably going to get pregnant while I'm 30. I'm becoming a woman at 30 ... I think this will be a decade of family...I come from a family of four children. A lot of mums could read this and think, 'Yeah, try having one first'. Hopefully, I'll have a big family, but I'll take it one by one.''