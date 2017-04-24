Bananarama have revealed plans to release a comeback single.

The original line-up of the pop trio, Siobhan Fahey, Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward, have reunited for a UK tour in November and December almost 30 years after Siobhan left the group to start Shakespears Sister.

As well as hitting the road again, it will be a race against the clock for the girls to get back into the studio together to write a comeback track.

Speaking to Chris Evans on his BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Monday morning (24.04.17), Keren, 56, revealed their plan to record new music but they only have one week to get Siobhan in the studio before she jets back to her home in Los Angeles.

She said: ''The tour is the main thing. We have talked about maybe doing a song together that would be good. Siobhan lives in LA so we've got to grab her quick while she's over until the end of May.''

Siobhan, 58, added: ''We've got a week to write a single!''

When suggested that Ed Sheeran would be able to bash out a quick single for the band, they replied: ''Get him on board, give him a call!''

The reunion news broke via Bananarama's official Twitter page with the message: ''Miss Fahey is BACK! We're so excited to be going on tour this Nov/Dec Sign up to our new website bananarama.co.uk #Bananarama2017 (sic)''

Speaking about their decision to return to the music scene, Keren said: ''Sara and I have done shows for years and years and never really stopped and just wanted to do something different - we've had stuff go on and we thought it's now or never and so I gave Siobhan a call and put the idea in her head but thought it was never going to happen but what do you know it did.''

And when Siobhan was asked about why she had a change of heart about returning, she put it down to feeling nostalgic about her nine years with the girls.

Siobhan said: ''They just caught me at a time when I was really ... I was really touched because it wasn't for any other reason other than we love each other and we're really proud of what we did together and I was feeling really nostalgic and proud, and what a wonderful thing to celebrate.''

The girls revealed it will be the first time this line-up will ever perform completely live as their previous gigs involved backing tracks.

Bananarama sold 40 million records at their height of fame, including top 10 singles 'Really Saying Something', 'Cruel Summer' and 'Love in the First Degree' but Karen played down the band's success.

She said: ''I think that includes singles, it certainly wasn't albums.''

But the band did pride itself on being instrumental in the creative process. Sara, 55, said: ''We were always very involved from the beginning that's the reason why we've put the group together, we've always written or co-written tracks ourselves, and found producers ourselves, always totally committed to the group ... It was totally DIY and we were the creative force, like nobody even believed in us, we did it ourselves, I think everybody thought we were going to be a one hit wonder, so when the hits just kept coming - we've had like 30 top 40 hits.''

The girls are keen to beat their record by having 40 hits in the top 40.

Sara added: ''We can't wait to get back in the studio and the tour will be all the hits.''

Bananarama - which featured Jacquie O'Sullivan after Siobhan quit -

have announced 15 dates on their tour so far, but the band confirmed the dates could be extended should they sell out through popular demand.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday (26.04.17) at 9am.