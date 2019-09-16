Bananarama don't think they could have coped with Twitter trolls if social media existed when they began their career.

The pop duo - made up of Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward - have heaped praise on Little Mix star Jesy Nelson for her recent BBC documentary 'Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out', which saw the 28-year-old singer document her battle with online bullies and how she came close to taking her own life as a result of nasty comments about her appearance.

Sara, 57, told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: ''It's terrible, it's sad and very strong of her to actually bare all and say it as it is.''

Her bandmate Keren, 58, struggled with bad reviews and was never ''overly confident'' and would have likely been torn apart by comments about her looks when they were younger.

She said: ''I know how bad It was when people bitched in reviews or made comments about what you look like.

''I personally wasn't overly confident and I think if someone had ripped me to shreds constantly about what I looked like I think it would have deeply affected me, so in one way it's a good thing it didn't exist.''

The 'Venus' hitmaker added how in the 80s, they received ''awful comments'' from other female artists and she thinks it's time women supported and empowered each other.

She said: ''The thing that upsets me is when it comes from women.

''Throughout our career some of the most awful comments have come from women.

''I just feel like women should probably fight together and stick together as you're fighting in a man's world and if you're still there then good for you.''

Sara and Keren reunited with original member Siobhan Fahey for their first tour in almost 30 years in 2017, but she departed the group in August 2018.

The pair have been back touring as a duo, following the release of their first record in a decade, 'In Stereo', in April.

However, Siobhan recently claimed she wasn't told the whole story about the plans for their comeback and was disappointed in their reunion.

She said: ''I didn't want to do it just for a British tour and I went back on the understanding that we were going to take it around the world and maybe do a new single.

''But it transpires that's not what they wanted. They just wanted the British tour.''

The 61-year-old singer - who added that she ''doubts'' she'll ever return to the group again - also claimed she wasn't involved in their comeback record from the start.

She explained: ''No. They had that in the can before we did the tour.''