Bananarama's comeback was inspired by the death of George Michael.

The original line-up of the pop trio, Siobhan Fahey, Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward, have reunited for a UK tour and new music almost 30 years after Siobhan left the group to start Shakespears Sister in 1988, and have now revealed the passing of the 'Faith' hitmaker in December last year, made them realise it is ''now or never'' for them to get back together.

Reflecting on the former Wham! star's tragic death, Keren, 56 - who is married to George's former band mate Andrew Ridgeley - told The Sun newspaper: ''It was so shocking. Horrific. I remember the moment I found out, in a phone call from another close friend on Christmas Day.

''He was such a huge part of our lives. George's death was the instigating factor really for saying yes to doing this now.

''Before George's death the fact my cousin had passed away had already got me thinking along those lines too - the fact that they were both around my age, that just makes you think 'Life's too bloody short'.

''You've got to do whatever you can, you don't know what's going to happen, and all those things made me think 'It's now or never'.''

Speaking about their decision to return to the music scene, Keren previously said: ''Sara and I have done shows for years and years and never really stopped and just wanted to do something different - we've had stuff go on and we thought it's now or never and so I gave Siobhan a call and put the idea in her head but thought it was never going to happen but what do you know it did.''

And when Siobhan was asked about why she had a change of heart about returning, she put it down to feeling nostalgic about her nine years with the girls.

Siobhan said: ''They just caught me at a time when I was really ... I was really touched because it wasn't for any other reason other than we love each other and we're really proud of what we did together and I was feeling really nostalgic and proud, and what a wonderful thing to celebrate.''

Bananarama sold 40 million records at their height of fame, including top 10 singles 'Really Saying Something', 'Cruel Summer' and 'Love in the First Degree'.

They will head out on a tour of the UK in November an December.